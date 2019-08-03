MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a car flipped over the infield fence at a central Pennsylvania speedway and struck a spectator, killing him. The Cumberland County coroner’s office said two Sprint Car drivers crashed into each other while rounding a turn at Williams Grove Speedway just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Coroner Charles Hall said one of the cars went out of control, hit the inside wall and then flipped up and over the infield fence, striking a man sitting in the back of a pickup truck that was parked along the fence.
Hall said 67-year-old Richard Speck Jr., of Mechanicsburg, suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The speedway said the rest of Friday night’s racing program was canceled.
An investigation is ongoing.
