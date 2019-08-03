



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia community is taking a stand against gun violence, returning to the scene of a mass shooting at Baker Playground in West Philadelphia last month. The event was called Where The Children Play, and city leaders and neighbors say this is their way of taking their community back.

Competing on the West Philadelphia basketball court at Charles Baker Playground is déjà vu for so many — like tournament founder Samir Hill.

After eight years straight out of a peaceful gathering, gun violence took over three weeks ago.

“Basically I invited a bunch of people,” Hill said. “I don’t know exactly what happened, but a shooting had happened.”

Seven people were struck, no one died. But with many eager to take their community back, city and neighborhood leaders held Saturday’s event.

Children performed, free food was handed out and a resource fair was held to offer information about job placement and education.

Councilperson Curtis Jones Jr. says the community uniting was needed.

“We’re here today to say this is our space and that the people who do violence are a small percentage of the community and the community has to be apart of taking that space back,” Jones said.

A large police presence from the 19th District was on hand in support of the neighborhood.

“Everybody has to be on the same page and the community is the top part of that because it’s their home,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Stanford said.

Some parents enjoyed the event agreed.

“We’ve got to do better,” one parent said. “As a community, we just have to do better.”

The tournament happened on the same day that 20 people lost their lives in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

“It’s just sad how things are going on over the world, not in just our community but over the world — everywhere,” Alicia Chainey, a neighbor, said.

As for Hill, he’s pleased with the tournament’s turnout and calls the overall event a success.

“It actually means a lot to me and I just want to keep doing it,” Hill said.

