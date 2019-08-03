



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A traffic-free North Broad Street and lots of free activities saw many enjoy Philadelphia’s fourth annual Philly Free Streets. The event offered five hours of fitness-centered fun.

With the snip of a ribbon, Philadelphia city leaders closed Broad Street between JFK Boulevard and Butler Street to all cars so visitors could run, walk or hit the pavement on their bikes.

“I think it makes people stop and think and enjoy the city a bit more,” a Philadelphia woman said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to see the whole city without cars,” a Philadelphia man said.

It’s part of the Philly Free Streets initiative, now in its fourth year.

#PhillyFreeStreets happening now. Organizers want you to know It’s an opportunity to get some steps in, connect with others and enjoy the arts downtown! pic.twitter.com/TnDQr5QMnG — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) August 3, 2019

Organizers say it’s about getting active and experiencing something new.

“There’s a young North Philadelphia entrepreneur who is a fashion designer. He’s having his first ever fashion show up at the stage,” Philly Free Streets manager Charlotte Castle said. “That’s really what it’s about. Letting the local talent shine, being connected to those community members.”

The event was from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. North Broad Street turned into a colorful interactive space, where people could make their own masterpieces and learn about the city’s public art.

“We have this extraordinary collection of murals, but this is what sets us apart, these are public art pieces that represent and look like the people who live in this city,” Mural Arts Philadelphia executive director Jane Golden said.

Anywhere along the route, there was something to make you stop and chat with a neighbor.

“People enjoy the chance to meet and talk and just have fun,” Nicole Maloy, a Philadelphian, said.

Bridging communities one by one.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore reports.