



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies are suing the design and merchandising firm that helped them create the Phillie Phanatic costume. Harrison and Erickson Incorporated sent the Phillies a letter in June 2018 threatening to make the mascot a “free agent,” allowing him to root for other teams if a new licensing agreement wasn’t reached.

The Phanatic debuted in 1978 after former Phillies Executive Vice President Bill Giles envisioned a new mascot for the Major League Baseball Club.

He described the new mascot as being “green, fat, furry, big-nosed, and instantly accessible to children,” a lawsuit filed in New York states. Playful routines and teasing anyone in the ballpark were also set to be part of the new mascot’s identity.

Giles and other Phillies personnel partnered with Harrison and Erickson Incorporated to create the furry, green mascot.

Harrison and Erickson Inc. had the costume created in two weeks. Legal documents say the company paid various “costumers” $4 an hour to build it, a total cost of $2,000.

After the Phanatic debuted, Wayde Harrison and Bonnie Erickson were paid over $200,000 under a 1978 and 1979 licensing agreement.

The Phanatic was a hit and in 1984 the corporation terminated the 1970 license agreement and bargained a new agreement worth $215,000, which the Phillies say handed over the rights to the mascot forever.

Gabe Kapler Deserves To Come Back Even If The Phillies Don’t Make The Playoffs

The Club’s mascot became threatened in June 2018 when the Phillies received a letter claiming the firm would terminate the 1984 Assignment if a new agreement is not reached, despite its agreement that it would be forever.

“The letter falsely claimed that H/E had ‘created the copyrighted character’ of the Phanatic, and ignored the Phillies’ role in designing the Phanatic’s costume,” the lawsuit states.

We hope you had a magical birthday, Phanatic! Thank you to everyone who came out to help us celebrate the 🐐. pic.twitter.com/EW287WKOJS — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 29, 2019

It also says the firm, “has threatened to obtain an injunction against the Phillies’ use of the Phanatic and to ‘make the Phanatic a free agent’ if the Club does not renegotiate the 1984 Assignment and pay H/E millions of dollars.”

In addition, if the 1984 Assignment is terminated, the Club will no longer be able to use the mascot after June 15, 2020.

The Phillies say they are a co-author of the Phanatic character and have a 41-year investment in the mascot.