



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City officials released road closures for the 2019 Philly Free Streets event taking place this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on North Broad Street.

City Of Philadelphia Announces Programs For 4th Annual Philly Free Streets

Philly Free Streets North Broad Street route will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Select streets will be open from east to west allowing vehicles to cross Broad Street. Those streets are:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Arch Street

Vine Street, eastbound only

Spring Garden

Ridge Avenue

Girard Avenue

Diamond Street

Lehigh Avenue

Allegheny Avenue

Butler Street

These streets will be controlled by Philadelphia police.

Drivers should expect delays during the course of the event.

Parking on North Broad Street will be prohibited beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be parking restrictions on the following streets:

• Arch Street from Juniper to Broad

• Vine Street (Westbound) from 13th to 15th

• Brandywine Street from 15th to Broad

• Mount Vernon Street from Watts to Broad

• Wallace Street from Watts to Broad

• Fairmount Avenue from Broad to Ridge

• Brown Street from Broad to Carlisle

• Poplar Street from Watts to Carlisle

• Stiles Street from Broad to Carlisle

• Oxford Avenue from Park to Broad

• Cecil B. Moore Avenue from Park to Broad

• Montgomery Avenue from 13th to Broad

• Susquehanna Avenue from Watts to Broad

• Huntingdon Street from Broad to Carlisle

• Glenwood Avenue from Cambria to Broad

• Westmoreland Street from Park to Broad

• Rising Sun Avenue from Watts to Broad

• Germantown Avenue from Erie to Butler

All event-related parking restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Saturday.