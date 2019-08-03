PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City officials released road closures for the 2019 Philly Free Streets event taking place this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on North Broad Street.
Philly Free Streets North Broad Street route will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday.
Select streets will be open from east to west allowing vehicles to cross Broad Street. Those streets are:
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- Arch Street
- Vine Street, eastbound only
- Spring Garden
- Ridge Avenue
- Girard Avenue
- Diamond Street
- Lehigh Avenue
- Allegheny Avenue
- Butler Street
These streets will be controlled by Philadelphia police.
Drivers should expect delays during the course of the event.
Parking on North Broad Street will be prohibited beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday. There will also be parking restrictions on the following streets:
• Arch Street from Juniper to Broad
• Vine Street (Westbound) from 13th to 15th
• Brandywine Street from 15th to Broad
• Mount Vernon Street from Watts to Broad
• Wallace Street from Watts to Broad
• Fairmount Avenue from Broad to Ridge
• Brown Street from Broad to Carlisle
• Poplar Street from Watts to Carlisle
• Stiles Street from Broad to Carlisle
• Oxford Avenue from Park to Broad
• Cecil B. Moore Avenue from Park to Broad
• Montgomery Avenue from 13th to Broad
• Susquehanna Avenue from Watts to Broad
• Huntingdon Street from Broad to Carlisle
• Glenwood Avenue from Cambria to Broad
• Westmoreland Street from Park to Broad
• Rising Sun Avenue from Watts to Broad
• Germantown Avenue from Erie to Butler
All event-related parking restrictions will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
