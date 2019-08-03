BREAKING:20 killed, dozens injured in El Paso shopping mall shooting
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are celebrating an arrest that took nearly one pound of marijuana off of city streets. Police say the suspect is a repeat offender who was busted on the 6000 block of Walnut Street in West Philadelphia on Saturday.

Philadelphia Police Capt. Matthew Gillespie said in a tweet, “narcotic selling (even marijuana) is a precursor to gun violence.”

Police did not immediately release the suspect’s identity.

Comments