PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are celebrating an arrest that took nearly one pound of marijuana off of city streets. Police say the suspect is a repeat offender who was busted on the 6000 block of Walnut Street in West Philadelphia on Saturday.
Narcotic selling (even marijuana) is a precursor to gun violence. Great work tonight by @PPD18Dist PO Langdan arresting a repeat offender @ 6000 Walnut, with almost 1lb of narcotics in his possession. @PPDDerrickWood @PhillyPolice @EBpolicing @UCDSafe pic.twitter.com/jZDsoAhe3z
— Matthew Gillespie (@PPDMGillespie) August 3, 2019
Philadelphia Police Capt. Matthew Gillespie said in a tweet, “narcotic selling (even marijuana) is a precursor to gun violence.”
Police did not immediately release the suspect’s identity.
