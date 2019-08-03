BREAKING:20 killed, dozens injured in El Paso shopping mall shooting
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bethlehem News, Bethlehem Steel, Local, Local TV

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Bethlehem Steel’s former world headquarters is gone, but fans of the defunct steelmaker can now get their hands on a piece of the demolished landmark. The National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem is selling commemorative bricks from Martin Tower. The 21-story building was imploded in May to make way for a $200 million mixed-use development.

Workers saved nearly 1,000 bricks from the building’s loading dock and parking deck. The museum has attached a plaque to each brick and is selling them for $25 each.  All proceeds benefit the museum.

The museum’s president and CEO, Kara Mohsinger, calls it a “unique opportunity to own a small part of one of the most historic events to occur in the Lehigh Valley.”

She says the museum worked with the property owners to make it happen.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments