BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey massage therapist is behind bars after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted another woman. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of 28-year-old Jonathan Higgins, of Toms River, on Saturday night.
Prosecutors say while employed at Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Higgins committed an act of penetration on a female customer on May 21. He was arrested Friday as part of an ongoing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
Higgins was arrested on June 27 for allegedly sexually assaulting another woman.
He’s been charged with sexual assault in each of the incidents.
Anyone with any information or feels that they are a victim is being asked to contact authorities at 732-262-1100.
You must log in to post a comment.