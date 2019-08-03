



WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Delaware police are offering a reward as they continue to investigate the theft of a historical marker that memorializes the lynching of an African American man accused of raping and killing a white teenage girl. New Castle County police say a citizen noticed that the historical marker commemorating the lynching of George White at Greenbank Park was missing on Thursday.

The marker was supplied by the State Historical and Cultural Affairs, Division of Public Archives and was posted in the park on June 19. A dedication ceremony was held on June 23.

“The alleged theft of the lynching memorial marker at Greenbank Park will only bring renewed attention to the horror and injustice that occurred right here in New Castle County,” County Executive Matt Meyer said. “I call on whoever is responsible for this crime to do the right thing and return the marker to us.”

White, an ex-convict, was accused of killing 17-year-old Helen Bishop, whose throat was cut.

In June 1903, a mob stormed a workhouse where White was being held, dragged him to the scene of the assault on Bishop, then burned him to death.

New Castle County said Saturday that a $2,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible for the theft.

