  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMInside Edition
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:35 AMThe American Athlete
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 64-year-old father has died after police say he was shot multiple times by his son with an assault rifle. The incident happened around 9;30 p.m. inside their home on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue in Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood on Saturday.

Police say the 31-year-old son shot his dad multiple times in his head and chest. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The son is described as an Indian male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt with basketball shorts.

Authorities say he fled the scene in a grey Toyota Camry, which was later found unoccupied on the 9800 block of Clark Street.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Comments