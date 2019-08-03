Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 64-year-old father has died after police say he was shot multiple times by his son with an assault rifle. The incident happened around 9;30 p.m. inside their home on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue in Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood on Saturday.
Police say the 31-year-old son shot his dad multiple times in his head and chest. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The son is described as an Indian male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt with basketball shorts.
Authorities say he fled the scene in a grey Toyota Camry, which was later found unoccupied on the 9800 block of Clark Street.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing.
