ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – An autopsy confirms that the man shot by Allentown police on Thursday died of multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say 27-year-old Andre Leach of Paterson, New Jersey was firing shots into the air on North 5th Street on around 7 a.m.
Police say he refused officers’ commands to drop his gun and allegedly pointed the weapon at them. That’s when the officers opened fire.
Toxicology reports are being performed on Leach and investigators are awaiting those results.
