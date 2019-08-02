Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help finding two suspects wanted for a burglary at a recreation center in Mayfair. Police say the incident happened at the Lower Mayfair Rec Center along the 3000 block of Robbins Avenue around 4 p.m on July 14.
According to officials, a man and woman entered a classroom inside the rec center, and took several items from the refrigerator, children items and damaged a computer screen.
Surveillance video shows the suspects entering the building numerous times before leaving.
If you have any information, contact police at 215-686-3153.
