  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth to the safety position on Friday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has signed Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old last played for the Tennessee Titans in 2017, but missed all of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL

In 70 career games, Cyprien has 377 tackles and three sacks.

Comments