Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles added more depth to the safety position on Friday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has signed Johnathan Cyprien to a one-year deal.
The 29-year-old last played for the Tennessee Titans in 2017, but missed all of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL
In 70 career games, Cyprien has 377 tackles and three sacks.
