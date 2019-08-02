  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Popeyes


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Popeyes in South Philadelphia was reinspected Friday following a report done by CBS3. Our cameras recorded mice running around the fast-food restaurant on South Broad and Snyder Streets on Thursday.

Reinspection Of South Philly Popeyes Finds Live Roaches, Mouse Droppings, Health Department Says

Following our report, the health department returned and inspected the restaurant on Friday morning.

The inspection found “visible physical evidence of rodent and insect activity.”

That includes mouse droppings and live roaches.

The report states the restaurant must take corrective action to eliminate the violations. As of now, the restaurant remains opens.

Comments