Reinspection Of South Philly Popeyes Finds Live Roaches, Mouse Droppings, Health Department Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Popeyes in South Philadelphia was reinspected Friday following a report done by CBS3. Our cameras recorded mice running around the fast-food restaurant on South Broad and Snyder Streets on Thursday.
Following our report, the health department returned and inspected the restaurant on Friday morning.
The inspection found “visible physical evidence of rodent and insect activity.”
That includes mouse droppings and live roaches.
The report states the restaurant must take corrective action to eliminate the violations. As of now, the restaurant remains opens.
