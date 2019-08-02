PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health with the help of Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health, released the first-ever report on the health of each of the city’s neighborhoods. The “Close to Home” report found that while Philadelphia is lagging behind other cities, poor health is not evenly found around the city.
The report is divided up into 46 sections, which is one for each Philadelphia neighborhood and shows health outcomes and factors compared to other cities.
Some health factors such as adult smoking rate, primary care physician supply, percent of people uninsured, drug overdose rates, and K-2 reading proficiency are used to find what health outcomes people may be predisposed to.
Some of the Health outcomes include life expectancy, high blood pressure, diabetes, and low birth weight.
Center City East and Center City West ranked at the top of the list, whereas, parts of Kensington and Nicetown ranked near the bottom.
“The Close to Home report puts into stark relief something that we’ve known for a while: there are too many neighborhoods in Philadelphia that make good health difficult to achieve,” Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.
He also says the newfound data will help the department direct their actions to protect people’s health where ever they live.
Click here,to see the health of your neighborhood.
