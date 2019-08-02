PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County doctor has been charged for illegally prescribing opioids. 66-year-Old Spiro Kassis has been charged.
Authorities say Kassis used his offices to operate a prescription pill mill, selling unnecessary prescriptions for approximately $200 a piece.
“The defendant, Spiro Kassis, may have had the title of doctor but he was simply a drug dealer, peddling addiction by using a prescription pad,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele. “Kassis was selling thousands of prescriptions purely to make money. Instead of being a healer and doing no harm, he was a major contributor to the opioid-heroin-fentanyl epidemic that is killing so many people in our communities.”
Authorities say nearly 45 patients would line up at his office each day, and that the doctor often issued dangerous combinations of drugs to the same patient.
