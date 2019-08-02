Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking to identify a group of teens wanted for allegedly assaulting three men in the city’s Spring Garden section. The incident happened last Friday around 9:55 p.m.
Police say a 32-year-old man and two other men were walking in the area of 600 N. 17th St. when a group of teen boys struck the 32-year-old in the back of his head.
The group of boys then attacked all three men before fleeing.
The teens were last seen north on 17th Street heading towards Fairmount Avenue.
If you have any information about this incident, please call police.
