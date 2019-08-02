Flames Rip Through Home In Willingboro

Comments
WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Flames ripped through a home in Willingboro, Burlington County on Friday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 100 block of Eaton Lane, just before 11 a.m.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
They’re still trying to determine what started the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
