  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Willingboro News


WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Flames ripped through a home in Willingboro, Burlington County on Friday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 100 block of Eaton Lane, just before 11 a.m.

Flames Rip Through Home In Willingboro

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

They’re still trying to determine what started the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Comments