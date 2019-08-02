PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The company that makes Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies has initiated a voluntary recall of the treats in 37 states including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The recall is over concerns that plastic pieces may have gotten into the individual packaging.
Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., said in the recall notice Thursday that the plastic was not baked into the product, but it could be inside the individual packaging of the 5-pack mini chocolate chip variety snacks.
The company issued the recall after receiving consumer reports of visible, blue plastic pieces found on or in the snack’s packaging.
The product being recalled has the “best by” dates of August 31, 2019 or September 7, 2019.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone who purchased the affected cookies can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
