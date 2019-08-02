Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Bruce Springsteen’s son is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City. Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, posted congratulations to their youngest child, Sam, on Instagram, Thursday.
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Bruce Springsteen’s son is becoming a firefighter in Jersey City. Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, posted congratulations to their youngest child, Sam, on Instagram, Thursday.
She wrote that “you followed your dreams.” She told her son to “stay safe” and “love your brave heart!”
The 25-year-old took the civil service exam to become a firefighter in New Jersey’s second-largest city in March.
He has served as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck.
Springsteen and Scialfa have three children.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.