PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the Phillies all-time great hitters will join the Wall of Fame on Saturday. The team will induct former right fielder Bobby Abreu ahead of their game against the Chicago White Sox.
Abreu played nine seasons in Philadelphia, in that time he earned two time All-Star selections and won a Gold Glove along a Silver Slugger award. In 2005, he became the first Phillie to win the Home Run Derby.
In 1,353 games Abreu hit .303 with 348 doubles, 42 triples, 195 home runs, along 814 RBI while stealing 254 bases and is tied for third in franchise history with six grand slams.
The right fielder had seven straight seasons, from 1999 to 2005, of at least 20 home runs and 100 walks. On defense he accounted 89 assists, which is the most among all Phillies outfielders in the last 49 years.
Abreu, has served as a guest instructor with the Phillies for the past two spring trainings.
On Sunday, the Phillies will also honor the 2009 National League championship team.
