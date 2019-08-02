REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Dogfish Head craft brewery started in Rehoboth Beach. Beer is art, beer is cool and at Dogfish Head — founded by Sam Calagione in 1995 — beer is life.
“After reading up and studying he went to a home brewing supply store, bought what were essentially kegs that had been hollowed out and created this homebrew system — Macgyvered it together in his NYC apartment and started making beer that way,” Dogfish Head tour guide Lars Ryan said.
Calagione eventually moved the brewery to Rehoboth Beach, but Milton is now where over 300,000 barrels of beer are produced annually.
The Dogfish name however, can be traced even further north.
“They were vacationing in Maine at the time — where they vacationed every summer since Sam was a little kid — and there’s this little place called Boothbay Harbor. And in Boothbay Harbor there’s a little piece of land called Dogfish Head,” Ryan said.
And thus, a crazy name and idea was born.
