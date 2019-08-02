Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Atlantic City police say they’ll begin enforcing a citywide curfew following an uptick in teen violence. Police have responded to three fatal shootings involving teens since mid-June.
The ordinance requires kids under the age of 18 without a parent to stay off the streets between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Police say teens past curfew will be taken to the Public Safety Building and a parent or guardian will be notified. Penalties could include fines up to $1,000 and community service.
“Our goal is to keep the children of Atlantic City safe,” police said.
The Juvenile Curfew Act was enacted by City Council in 2006.
You must log in to post a comment.