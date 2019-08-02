  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Local, Local TV

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Atlantic City police say they’ll begin enforcing a citywide curfew following an uptick in teen violence. Police have responded to three fatal shootings involving teens since mid-June.

The ordinance requires kids under the age of 18 without a parent to stay off the streets between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Police say teens past curfew will be taken to the Public Safety Building and a parent or guardian will be notified. Penalties could include fines up to $1,000 and community service.

“Our goal is to keep the children of Atlantic City safe,” police said.

The Juvenile Curfew Act was enacted by City Council in 2006.

