



UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police have identified the mother of a newborn baby abandoned on an Upper Darby porch in 90-degree heat on Tuesday. Upper Darby police say that a 15-year-old girl has been identified as the baby girl’s mother.

Police say charges are pending against the baby’s mother.

In Pennsylvania, there is a safe haven law that allows the guardian to take a child that is 28 days old and younger to a police station, hospital or fire station without facing criminal charges.

“A child at 28-days-old can be left at a hospital and/or a police station without any criminality as long as the child’s safe. Now mom is facing charges of recklessly endangering and endangering the welfare of a child,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

🚨Breaking News🚨 A juvenile female has been identified as the mother of the abandoned child. The juvenile was offered help and charges are pending. Great job to Detectives Silberstein and Thompson for their tireless efforts and all of the citizens that provided information. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 2, 2019

The hours-old baby was found Tuesday afternoon by neighbors, who then notified police.

The baby girl was released from the hospital Thursday and is now in the custody of Child & Youth Services.

The mother’s identity have not been released.