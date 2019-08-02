By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Upper Darby


UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police have identified the mother of a newborn baby abandoned on an Upper Darby porch in 90-degree heat on Tuesday. Upper Darby police say that a 15-year-old girl has been identified as the baby girl’s mother.

Police say charges are pending against the baby’s mother.

In Pennsylvania, there is a safe haven law that allows the guardian to take a child that is 28 days old and younger to a police station, hospital or fire station without facing criminal charges.

“A child at 28-days-old can be left at a hospital and/or a police station without any criminality as long as the child’s safe. Now mom is facing charges of recklessly endangering and endangering the welfare of a child,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said.

The hours-old baby was found Tuesday afternoon by neighbors, who then notified police.

The baby girl was released from the hospital Thursday and is now in the custody of Child & Youth Services.

The mother’s identity have not been released.

Comments