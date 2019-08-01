Comments
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Two men are fighting for their lives after being struck by lightning. Authorities responded to reports of a lightning strike at 4:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Medley Drive in Newark on Thursday.
Officials say first responders found the two men underneath a tree — both struck by lightning — upon arriving on scene.
A 31-year-old man was found in cardiac arrest and first responders were able to restart his heart on the scene. He was transported to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
A 37-year-old man suffered injuries to his chest and leg, according to officials. He’s currently in serious condition at Christiana Hospital.
