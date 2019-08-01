By CBS3 Staff
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Timelapse video shows the moment a storm rolled in over the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey on Wednesday. The CBS3 Sky Cam also spotted a shelf cloud over the beach.

A shelf cloud, which is also known as an arcus or arc cloud, resembles a giant rolling pin in the sky.

Shelf clouds most often form just ahead of intense lines of thunderstorms.

