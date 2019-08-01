Comments
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Timelapse video shows the moment a storm rolled in over the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey on Wednesday. The CBS3 Sky Cam also spotted a shelf cloud over the beach.
A shelf cloud, which is also known as an arcus or arc cloud, resembles a giant rolling pin in the sky.
Shelf clouds most often form just ahead of intense lines of thunderstorms.
Incredible shelf cloud time lapse! Check out that glorious structure as it rolled over Ocean City today! https://t.co/uj2mXweD8n
— Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) August 1, 2019
