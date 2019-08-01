  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gloucester County news, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man who fatally shot another man after a home invasion in southern New Jersey has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Thadius Oswald expressed remorse for his actions when he was sentenced last week.

The 20-year-old Paulsboro man had pleaded guilty in June to aggravated manslaughter.

Gloucester County prosecutors have said Oswald and 21-year-old Corey Grier, of Woodbury, stole cash and cellphones from three people in a Woodbury home in August 2018.

19-Year-Old Charged In Connection To Social Media Video Of Alleged Abuse Of Elderly Woman At Senior Living Facility In Chester County

One of the victims, 32-year-old Misael Ruiz Garcia, followed Oswald out of the home and across the street, where prosecutors said Oswald shot him at point-blank range.

Grier pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit robbery. He faces an eight-year prison term when he’s sentenced Aug. 16.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments