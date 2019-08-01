WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man who fatally shot another man after a home invasion in southern New Jersey has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Thadius Oswald expressed remorse for his actions when he was sentenced last week.
The 20-year-old Paulsboro man had pleaded guilty in June to aggravated manslaughter.
Gloucester County prosecutors have said Oswald and 21-year-old Corey Grier, of Woodbury, stole cash and cellphones from three people in a Woodbury home in August 2018.
One of the victims, 32-year-old Misael Ruiz Garcia, followed Oswald out of the home and across the street, where prosecutors said Oswald shot him at point-blank range.
Grier pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit robbery. He faces an eight-year prison term when he’s sentenced Aug. 16.
