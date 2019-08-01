REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — CBS3 SummerFest heads to Rehoboth Beach on Friday and to kick off the festivities, we headed to a restaurant that’s become a cultural icon in the area. If you’re looking for a slice of Delaware, it’s got to be at Grotto Pizza.
The local pizza legend that’s known for its unmistakable swirl, upside-down application and unconventional choice of cheese. For beachgoers, it goes down nice and easy. While you can find locations all over the first state — and some in Maryland and Pennsylvania — Rehoboth Beach was where it all began in 1960.
Dominick Pulieri, along with his brother-in-law Joe and sister Mary Jean brought their style of pizza to the beach.
Watch the full Taste With Tori from Grotto Pizza above. CBS3 SummerFest heads to Rehoboth Beach on Friday.
