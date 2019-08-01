Comments
Ingredients:
Ingredients:
- Plum tomatoes, chopped
- Garlic, chopped
- Fresh basil, chopped
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Country Italian bread slices
- Salt & pepper
Directions:
Combine tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, salt and pepper in a bowl. Pile tomato mixture on a plate. Coat both sides of the bread slices with olive oil and toast. Fan bread slices along the outside of the plate. Top with more chopped basil and serve!
Check out Taste with Tori’s feature on Grotto Pizza in Rehoboth!
You must log in to post a comment.