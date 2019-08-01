PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers unveiled their Classic Edition uniform for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday. The uniform pays homage to the teams’ legacy and replicates the jersey worn for half of the 1970-71 season.
The jersey features “Seventy Sixers” being predominantly written across the chest.
The Sixers are one of only 12 NBA teams that will feature a Classic Edition uniform this season as each team’s uniform celebrates the team’s memorable on-court looks of the past.
“The uniform may have had a short-lived moment in the spotlight, but we consider it a classic that emerged as time passed and is a true vintage treasure to the ‘Seventy Sixers’ brand to be shared with our passionate fans,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said.
These Classic Edition uniforms will be one of five the team will wear this season, joining the Icon, Association, City and Statement.
The uniforms will be available to fans when they go on sale on Oct 1.
