PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are looking for two suspects who attempted to rob an armored car in Philadelphia’s University City section. Police say two men, dressed in all black, attempted to rob a Garda armored car that was making a delivery to an ATM machine on the 3500 block of Market Street, around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the armored car guard discharged his weapon at the two suspects and they fled.
One of the suspects was seen fleeing eastbound on Market Street and the second suspect fled northbound on 36th Street in a maroon Chevy Blazer. Police say they believe another person may have been waiting inside the vehicle.
The suspects dropped two bags of money which were later recovered. Police say a black glock 17 was recovered with one of the bags of money, along with an assault weapon clip containing 40-50 rounds.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
