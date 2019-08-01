Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FDA has another warning for dog owners as a salmonella outbreak linked to dog treats continues to expand. The CDC says so far, at least 127 people in 33 states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey have gotten sick.
The outbreak is tied to pig ear dog treats.
The FDA says people can get sick just from touching the treats.
The FDA and CDC are advising consumers to avoid all pig ear pet treats and retailers to stop selling all pig ear treats at this time.
