Police Searching For 2 Suspects In Armed Home Invasion, Robbery In Hunting Park





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the hunt for two suspects they say terrorized a family during an armed home invasion and robbery in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section overnight. Six family members were inside the home on the 4300 block of Marshall Street when the men entered, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the family heard a knock at the door and when they went to open it, the two masked men were outside and forced their way inside – both armed with guns. Police say the suspects had the family’s 23-year-old son with them when they arrived.

One of the suspects led the 23-year-old son upstairs where the masked men ransacked a bedroom and assaulted him.

Meanwhile, three adults, the 65-year-old father, his wife and a 25-year-old daughter, were all confined to the living room floor. All while a 6-year-old, 1-year-old and 2-month-old baby were sleeping nearby.

Police say the other suspect took $700 out of the father’s pocket. Police believe the suspects were after cash.

“They went in asking, ‘where is the money?’ The father had $700 on him, so maybe they were aware there was some money inside the property,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Three of the children are very young, 2-month-old, 1-year-old and the oldest child is only 6-years-old. Luckily, they are all OK.”

It was only when the 23-year-old son yelled that police were on the way that the two suspects ran away. The suspects fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

The 23-year-old victim ran away before police arrived but returned shortly after.

The 23-year-old son was the only person injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.