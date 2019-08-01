  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Allentown News, Local, Local TV


ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Allentown, Thursday morning. Authorities were called to a report of an armed man, who was firing shots in the air, near 5th and Tilghman Streets, just after 7 a.m.

Allentown homicide investigation

Officers say they instructed the man to put down his gun but the man refused. That’s when officers fired shots and the man was injured.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified but is believed to have been in his mid-20s to mid-30s.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments