Comments
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Allentown, Thursday morning. Authorities were called to a report of an armed man, who was firing shots in the air, near 5th and Tilghman Streets, just after 7 a.m.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in Allentown, Thursday morning. Authorities were called to a report of an armed man, who was firing shots in the air, near 5th and Tilghman Streets, just after 7 a.m.
Officers say they instructed the man to put down his gun but the man refused. That’s when officers fired shots and the man was injured.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man has not been identified but is believed to have been in his mid-20s to mid-30s.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.