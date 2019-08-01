Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s health commissioner has declared a public health emergency for a hepatitis A outbreak. The city normally has two to six cases of hepatitis A per year.
But there have already been 154 cases this year alone.
Hepatitis A is a liver infection that’s spread by personal contact or from contaminated food or water.
The public health emergency means health care provides should immediately start vaccinating at-risk people and those in close contact with them.
