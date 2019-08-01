DARBY, Pa. (CBS/CNN) — Netflix has revealed a two-minute trailer for Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated film highlighting the life of a Pennsylvania labor union leader with alleged ties to the Bufalino crime family.

The highly anticipated gangster movie, “The Irishman,” stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

De Niro plays Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran and union labor leader from Darby, Pennsylvania who became a mobster.

Sheeran was involved in the disappearance of union leader Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino. Hoffa mysteriously vanished in July 1975 at the age of 62.

Joe Pesci plays the Bufalino crime family mob boss, Russell Bufalino.

Fans are looking forward to Scorsese’s use of “de-aging” visual effects to portray his mobsters in their younger years.

Plus, there’s gangsters, mobsters, guns and golden pinky rings galore.

The film is set for a world premiere as the opening night selection at the 2019 New York Film Festival on September 27. It’s Scorsese’s second Netflix release of the year, the first was his Bob Dylan documentary “Rolling Thunder Revue.”

“The Irishman is so many things: rich, funny, troubling, entertaining and, like all great movies, absolutely singular,” said New York Film Festival Director and Selection Committee Chair Kent Jones. “It’s the work of masters, made with a command of the art of cinema that I’ve seen very rarely in my lifetime, and it plays out at a level of subtlety and human intimacy that truly stunned me. All I can say is that the minute it was over my immediate reaction was that I wanted to watch it all over again.”

Netflix is positioning the “The Irishman” as an Oscar hopeful. It was adapted from Charles Brandt’s 2003 book, “I Heard You Paint Houses.”

The supporting cast includes Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Sebastian Maniscalco and Harvey Keitel.

The film will be played in select theaters and will be streamed on Netflix, but no official release date has been set yet.

For information on how to get tickets to the New York Film Festival, click here.

(©Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)