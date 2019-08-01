Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A baby who was abandoned on a porch in Upper Darby earlier this week is out of the hospital. The baby girl was just hours old when she was left in 90-degree temperatures Tuesday.
The baby is now with Child & Youth Services.
Police still have not found the mother. Police say the mother could face child endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
If you have any information about the mother’s identity or whereabouts, call police.
