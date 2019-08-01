  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Upper Darby News


UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A baby who was abandoned on a porch in Upper Darby earlier this week is out of the hospital. The baby girl was just hours old when she was left in 90-degree temperatures Tuesday.

Credit: CBS3

The baby is now with Child & Youth Services.

Police still have not found the mother. Police say the mother could face child endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

If you have any information about the mother’s identity or whereabouts, call police.

Comments