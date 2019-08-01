  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Harlem Globetrotters, Local TV, New Jersey news


WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The Harlem Globetrotters are having some fun with their showmanship prior to their four performances in Wildwood, New Jersey. Star Julian McClurkin, also known as Zeus, made the world’s first parasailing trick shot.

He drained the shot from 100-feet above the net despite the wind and the waves.

The Harlem Globetrotters will play four games at the Wildwood Convention Center August 14 through 17.

