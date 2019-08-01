Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The Harlem Globetrotters are having some fun with their showmanship prior to their four performances in Wildwood, New Jersey. Star Julian McClurkin, also known as Zeus, made the world’s first parasailing trick shot.
He drained the shot from 100-feet above the net despite the wind and the waves.
‼️ ATTENTION ‼️
Tomorrow we'll be releasing an EPIC new trick shot video of @JulianMcClurkin in Wildwood, New Jersey! Can you guess what Zeus will be doing from the teaser clip? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IgctEtzDrM
— Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) July 30, 2019
The Harlem Globetrotters will play four games at the Wildwood Convention Center August 14 through 17.
