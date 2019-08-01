Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Flames broke out at an apartment building in Upper Darby, Thursday morning. Officials say the fire started inside a unit of the Elizabeth Manor Apartments on West Chester Pike just before 5:30 a.m.
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Flames broke out at an apartment building in Upper Darby, Thursday morning. Officials say the fire started inside a unit of the Elizabeth Manor Apartments on West Chester Pike just before 5:30 a.m.
At least one building had to be evacuated.
An eyewitness to the fire describes waking up to a chaotic scene.
“I was actually sleeping when it happened but my sister came up and she was yelling, ‘there’s a fire, there’s a fire.’ So, my first instinct, like every other person, I was already fully clothed so I just jumped out of bed and started running,” a resident said.
The fire was placed under control shortly after.
There were no reported injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.