By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Upper Darby News


UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Flames broke out at an apartment building in Upper Darby, Thursday morning. Officials say the fire started inside a unit of the Elizabeth Manor Apartments on West Chester Pike just before 5:30 a.m.

At least one building had to be evacuated.

An eyewitness to the fire describes waking up to a chaotic scene.

“I was actually sleeping when it happened but my sister came up and she was yelling, ‘there’s a fire, there’s a fire.’ So, my first instinct, like every other person, I was already fully clothed so I just jumped out of bed and started running,” a resident said.

The fire was placed under control shortly after.

There were no reported injuries.

