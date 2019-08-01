PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men wanted in an armed carjacking and robbery in West Philadelphia. It happened on the 300 block of South 59th Street, shortly after 5 a.m. last Saturday.
Police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and ordered the 70-year-old man out of his car.
The suspects reached into the victim’s pockets and stole his wallet and cellphone, police say.
The suspects then jumped into the victim’s car and fled south on 59th Street. Police say the two suspects were with a third person who was driving the vehicle the men arrived in, believed to be a new model Jeep Cherokee or Compass.
The victim was taken to an area hospital after being struck in the forehead with the suspect’s gun.
One of the suspects is described as a black man, clean-shaven, wearing a black hat and black T-shirt. The second suspect is described as a black man having braids or dreadlocks with light-colored tips, wearing a white tank top and armed with a handgun.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
