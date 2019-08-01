PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for two men who pistol-whipped a 70-year-old man during a carjacking. The incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. on the 300 block of South 59th Street in West Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Police say the two suspects approached the victim while he was sitting inside his car early Tuesday morning. One suspect pulled out a gun and ordered the man out of his vehicle. The suspects took the victim’s wallet and cellphone before driving off in his car.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after one of the suspects struck him in the forehead with the gun, according to police.
Police say one suspect is a clean-shaven black man who was wearing all black clothing.
The second suspect is described as a black man with either braids or dreadlocks with light-colored tips. He was wearing a white tank top and armed with a gun.
Officers Shoot, Kill Man Who Was Firing Gun While Walking Down Street In Allentown, Police Say
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police at 215-686-3183.
You must log in to post a comment.