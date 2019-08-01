Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman in New York just celebrated her 107th birthday and her secret to a long life might surprise you. About 100 people attended a party to celebrate Louise Signore’s birthday.
Signore says she’s maintained a healthy diet all her life and also continues to exercise, including dancing.
She still lives alone and reveals that’s been a key to less stress.
“I think the secret of 107, I never got married, I think that’s the secret, my sister says ‘I wish I never got married,’ she says,” Signore said.
Longevity may run in the family, Signore’s sister is 102 years old.
