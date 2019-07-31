WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia And Immediate Surrounding Suburbs, New Jersey, And Delaware
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A female Yorkie was found stuffed inside a sealed plastic container in extreme heat outside the PSPCA’s headquarters in Philadelphia on Sunday. The PSPCA says a volunteer from the headquarters on Erie Avenue found the container and opened it up to find “Gertie” inside.

“Gertie was covered with fleas and a coating of flea dirt, but otherwise spunky and strong,” a PSPCA Facebook post read.

She was given the name Gertie by the PSPCA because “the name Gertude means “spear of strength.”

The PSPCA created a fundraiser page for those who want to donate to help Gertie recover and find a new home.

Credit: PSPCA

