WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia And Immediate Surrounding Suburbs, New Jersey, And Delaware
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Southwest Airlines, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Typically, the overhead compartment on an airplane is filled with bags but what passengers found on a recent Southwest Airlines flight, left them truly perplexed! Passengers simply looking to get from Nashville to Philadelphia boarded the plane to find a flight attendant inside the overhead compartment.

Southwest said in a statement that its employees are known for their sense of humor.

Comments