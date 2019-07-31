Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Typically, the overhead compartment on an airplane is filled with bags but what passengers found on a recent Southwest Airlines flight, left them truly perplexed! Passengers simply looking to get from Nashville to Philadelphia boarded the plane to find a flight attendant inside the overhead compartment.
I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together pic.twitter.com/bEHkMMgGXU
— Verny Vern (@Disko_InVERNo) July 29, 2019
Southwest said in a statement that its employees are known for their sense of humor.
You must log in to post a comment.