PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police released surveillance video of the suspect wanted in an attempted robbery where the victim was drug across the sidewalk in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on July 21 on the 1500 block of Susquehanna Avenue around 10:15 a.m.
Officials say a 33-year-old woman was walking on the street when an unknown man approached her from behind and tried to pull her backpack off her.
Surveillance video shows when she resisted, the suspect pulled her to the ground and drug her across the sidewalk.
The victim screamed and the man fled the scene without taking anything.
If you have any information about the incident or suspect, contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 215-686-3094.
