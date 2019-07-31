WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia And Immediate Surrounding Suburbs, New Jersey, And Delaware
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a 45-year-old man at gunpoint in South Philadelphia earlier this month. The robbery happened on July 6 on the 1400 block of South 9th Street around 10 p.m.

Officials say the victim was walking along the street when the suspects struck and robbed him at gunpoint, taking his wallet.

If you have any information about this robbery, contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or 215-686-3014.

