By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two thieves pretending to be pizza delivery drivers forced their way into a woman’s home in North Philadelphia during a violent home invasion. The suspects were caught on surveillance video.

Police say one of the men held a knife to the 22-year-old woman’s head on the 1400 block of Diamond Street last week. A neighbor heard her screams and chased the suspects away with a hockey stick.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

The victim suffered a cut and swelling above her right eye, according to police. Nothing was taken.

Police think the suspects were driving a late model, dark-colored Chevy Malibu with a temporary registration.

Credit: CBS3

