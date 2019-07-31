WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Warning For Philadelphia And Immediate Surrounding Suburbs, New Jersey, And Delaware
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-week-old puppy is melting hearts after a picture surfaced of the pup that has an impressive mustache. Hearts and Bones Rescue posted a picture to their of the puppy named Salvador Dolly to their Twitter page.

“This puppy is real, and she’s spectacular. Meet #MustachePuppy Salvador Dolly,” the tweet said.

She is named after the Spanish painter, Salvador Dali, whose also known for his distinctive mustache.

The puppy is one of 11 that were rescued in Texas.

All of the rescued dogs will be heading to New York and will be ready for adoption by the end of August.

