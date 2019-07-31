PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-week-old puppy is melting hearts after a picture surfaced of the pup that has an impressive mustache. Hearts and Bones Rescue posted a picture to their of the puppy named Salvador Dolly to their Twitter page.
“This puppy is real, and she’s spectacular. Meet #MustachePuppy Salvador Dolly,” the tweet said.
This puppy is real, and she’s spectacular. Meet the #MustachePuppy Salvadore Dolly, one of 11 #puppies we rescued this weekend in Texas along with mama! The whole fam will be heading to NYC at the end of August – apply to adopt or foster now at https://t.co/t6lIsHpw0C pic.twitter.com/PGiPhhZmgm
— Hearts & Bones Rescue (@hbrdogs) July 29, 2019
She is named after the Spanish painter, Salvador Dali, whose also known for his distinctive mustache.
The puppy is one of 11 that were rescued in Texas.
All of the rescued dogs will be heading to New York and will be ready for adoption by the end of August.
