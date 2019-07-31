Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot in the hip in Philadelphia’s Tacony section overnight. Police say it started with an argument inside of a vehicle on the 7000 block of Keystone Street, just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
During the fight, investigators say the victim grabbed the other man’s keys and ran.
The suspect pulled a gun and shot the other man in the hip as that victim ran from the scene.
That victim made it all the way to Cottman and Torresdale Avenues.
Police say they traced the keys and they are now searching for the suspect.
