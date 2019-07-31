Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man walked free on Wednesday 21 years after he was wrongfully imprisoned for murder. John Miller walked out of the State Correctional Institution in Frackville, Schuylkill County.
Miller was released just hours after a hearing in Philadelphia, where all charges were dismissed.
In 1998, a jury found Miller guilty of second-degree murder in the 1996 slaying of a parking lot attendant.
In 2002, the man who blamed Miller for the murder wrote a letter to Miller’s mother confessing to the crime.
